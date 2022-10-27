Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,321 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ITT were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth $10,379,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 62.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

