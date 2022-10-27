Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.46 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,280 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

