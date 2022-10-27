Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,869 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Woodward worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Woodward by 17.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Woodward by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

