Candriam S.C.A. Sells 203 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $292.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.42 and a 200-day moving average of $264.73.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

