Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Concentrix worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $21,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,875,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,852.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Concentrix Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

CNXC stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

