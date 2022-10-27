Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Bank OZK worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bank OZK by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OZK opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.