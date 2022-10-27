Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.38 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 913,495 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.