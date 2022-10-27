Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $132.43 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

