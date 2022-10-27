FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,105 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

