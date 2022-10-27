Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,424 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.45%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.