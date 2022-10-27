FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,186,000 after buying an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.32.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.