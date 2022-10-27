Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 160 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $388.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.94. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

