Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $115.39 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

