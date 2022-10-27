Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.97 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.78. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

