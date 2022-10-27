Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.