Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Waters by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $301.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

