Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,662 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

