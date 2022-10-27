Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.36% of Everbridge worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Shares of EVBG opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $122,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

