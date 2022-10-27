Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,116 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 368,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

