Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.58% of Commvault Systems worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

CVLT opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.50. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $70.88.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

