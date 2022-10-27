CX Institutional Makes New $52,000 Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

