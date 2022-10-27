Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 84 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

