Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 159,294 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $55.21 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

