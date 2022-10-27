Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 44,931 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.32% of Murphy USA worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $288.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.74 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.63.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.