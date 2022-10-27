Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,610 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after buying an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,309,000 after buying an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

