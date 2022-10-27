Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,283 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Stifel Financial worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

