Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.18 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

HR stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

