Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

