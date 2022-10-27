WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

WEC stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

