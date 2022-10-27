DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 258,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,395,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

