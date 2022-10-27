Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.41 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Centene by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

