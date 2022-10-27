DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

ALNY stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.