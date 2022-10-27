SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $30.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40.

