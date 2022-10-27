DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Stake in Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,149,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 7.92% of Kalera Public as of its most recent SEC filing.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Kalera Public Price Performance
Kalera Public stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43. Kalera Public Limited has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Kalera Public Company Profile
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
