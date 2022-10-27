Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 337,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

