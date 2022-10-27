Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.04. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

