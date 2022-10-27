Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

