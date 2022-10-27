Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $101.40 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.