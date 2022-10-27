Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 10.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 292,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,225,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, for a total transaction of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,510. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

