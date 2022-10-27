Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 223,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,799 shares.The stock last traded at $26.75 and had previously closed at $26.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $48,711.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 358,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,510 shares of company stock valued at $991,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 576.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 199,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

