Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 14% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.20. 78,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,177,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $942.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

