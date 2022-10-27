DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after buying an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

OXY opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

