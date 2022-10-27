DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of IR opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

