Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.58 billion.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.