Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2023 guidance at $17.50-$18.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $17.50-$18.35 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.45.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.