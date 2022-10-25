Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $377.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $368.42 and a 12-month high of $798.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

