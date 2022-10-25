GeniuX (IUX) Hits One Day Volume of $208,743.00

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $208,743.00 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.79 or 0.28523339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011140 BTC.

GeniuX Token Profile

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

