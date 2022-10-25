American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

