Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.20. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

