Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $283.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $272.01 and a twelve month high of $531.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

